Amid Mamata row, PM Modi to visit West Bengal

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the political drama which had unfolded in West Bengal when chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna to protest against what she alleged Centre’s efforts to violate democractic norms during the state government-CBI face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalpaiguri on Friday to inaugurate infrastructure projects.

The visit to the state is being seen as a precursor to his campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Official sources said that Mr Modi during his day-long visit will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of the Falakata-Salsalabari section of National Highway-31 D there.

The project will reduce the distance from Salsalabari and Alipurduar to Siliguri by nearly 50 km. This is significant as better access to Siliguri means better access to railways and airways.

Mr Modi will also inaugurate New High Court Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri, the statement said.

The Circuit bench of Calcutta high court at Jalpaiguri will provide speedy justice to people of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in North Bengal. Residents of these four districts will now have to travel less than 100 km to access the bench instead of 600-km trip to Calcutta high court, sources added.