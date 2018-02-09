The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 PM IST

India, All India

Search bias: Competition Commission slaps fine of Rs 136 cr on Google

REUTERS
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 8:42 pm IST

The Competition Commission of India said Google was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said. (Photo: AFP)
 The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India's antitrust watchdog imposed Rs 136 crore fine on Google for "search bias", in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

"Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users," the CCI said in its order.

The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.

