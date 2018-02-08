After ‘Chai pe Charcha’, BJP plans ‘Pakoda Parties’

The Congress mocked this and the SP set up “PM Pakoda Training Centres” for unemployed, educated youths in UP.

New Delhi: As is its wont, the BJP has decided to try and turn yet another jibe from the Opposition into its marketable advantage.

After “Chai pe Charcha”, the party now plans to organise “Pakoda Parties” to contain the damage that may have been done by the Prime Minister’s remark.

In a TV interview last month, the PM said that his government emphasises self-employment for which loans have been disbursed, and that selling pakodas, too, is a job.

But to champion PM Narendra Modi’s “pakodawalas” logic, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari says that he plans to organise a “Pakoda Party” in his Lok Sabha constituency (North-West Delhi) on February 12 during a meeting of district and block level office bearers.

“Pakodawalas” have been called to set up stalls. And if it clicks, the BJP will take it across the country.