The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

Will prove my strength in assembly: Panneerselvam

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 12:33 pm IST

He said he will meet Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao and the Speaker alone to convene the assembly session soon.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa's burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa's burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A day after alleging that he was forced to resign from the Chief Minister's post, O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he would prove his majority in the assembly session, while adding he would also welcome former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar to join his side.

"I have not and will never betray the party. I will withdraw my resignation, if given an opportunity to do so and the MLAs will prove their support in the Assembly. I'm merely following the footsteps of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and I never went against her wishes," said Panneerselvam who was flanked by Kavundampalayam MLA V.C. Aaru kutty and Rajya Sabha MP Maitreyan.

He said he will meet Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao and the Speaker alone to convene the assembly session soon.

"Amma remained chief minister for nearly 16 years. I happened to become chief minister only twice, all this was the wish of Amma. I have always followed Amma's path and will continue to do so," Panneerselvam said.

Calling Sasikala Natarajan as the "temporary general secretary", an emotional Panneerselvam said, "The Council can only appoint a temporary general secretary. Proper elections have to be held to elect a general secretary according to the party bye-laws. People are on my side."

Handing out support to Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jaikumar, Panneerselvam said, "I have always had respect for Amma's brother's children. I will give Deepa the respect she needs. I will prove majority and lead people."

Speaking about the doubts being raised over Jayalalithaa's health condition, Panneerselvam said an investigation committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge would be set up to reveal the facts to public.

"Doubts about Amma's health are still prevalent. The government is duty bound to probe them. A probe commission will be set up headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and will reveal the details to the public," he added.

Declaring his support to Panneerselvam, rebel AIADMK leader P.H. Pandiya said, "There is a need to safeguard Panneerselvam. He cannot be removed from any position."

He further alleged that Sasikala is only interested in accumulating wealth.

Tags: o panneerselvam, sasikala, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt

2

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

3

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

4

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

5

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham