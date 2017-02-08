Modi’s ‘bathing with raincoat’ jibe at Manmohan sparks furore

'Bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on is an art only Dr Sahib (Manomohan Singh) can know of,' Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a scathing attack on former PM Manmohan Singh, mocking his scam-tainted tenure under the previous UPA govt, leading to a furore in the Rajya Sabha.

“For almost 35 years, Manmohan Singh ji had a lot of influence on country's economic policies. Politicians have a lot to learn from him (Manmohan Singh). So much has happened (corruption scandals) during UPA rule, but there is not a single taint on him. Bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on is an art only Dr Sahib (Manomohan Singh) can know of”.

Immediately after this remark, there was massive ruckus in the Upper House, with Congress members protesting against Modi before walking out. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu’s agitated calls for a stop to the ‘running commentary’ from the Opposition during Modi’s speech went in vain.

“Congress does not want to hear the truth, and always runs away from it,” charged BJP leaders in the House as Congress members walked away.

The ex-PM however, said he did not wish to reply to Modi’s comments.