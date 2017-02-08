Parrikar’s surgical strike remarks draw Opposition fire

Congress leader Shantaram Naik also suggested that Parikkar should not make policy statements outside Parliament.

New Delhi: Opposition parties severely criticised Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday for his statements on the surgical strike and India’s nuclear doctrine. Opposition MPs also sought a clarification from Mr Parikkar.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress leader Shantaram Naik claimed that Mr Parrikar, in one of the statements, had given credit to RSS ideology for the surgical strikes instead of the brave soldiers, while in another, he said India had never conducted any surgical strikes before.

He also suggested that Mr Parikkar should not make policy statements outside Parliament. Though Mr Parrikar was present in the House, he chose not to respond.

Citing certain examples, Mr Naik said the minister “falsely claims that India never conducted surgical strikes in the past”. “Mr Parrikar never mentioned the strike that India had carried out in erstwhile East Pakistan under occupation of Pakistan dividing that country into two during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure,” the Congress MP said.

Mr Naik said Mr Parrikar should not “ridicule” the country by making statements which can be construed to be “in bad taste”.

On his statement regarding India’s nuclear doctrine, Mr Naik said Mr Parrikar had “articulated a personal view which is contrary to India’s ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons.

“This doctrine has come for adverse comments from many strategists. If Defence Minister is making an aggressive posture, then how is that the government had failed to ensure reciprocal visit (to Pakistan) after it permitted a Pakistani delegation to visit sensitive areas in Pathankot,” he asked.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma while associating with his colleague said that the Defence Minister should not have made policy statements on India’s nuclear doctrine outside Parliament.

“The Defence Minister must respect Parliament. He should be advised not to make policy statements when Parliament is in session. He should come to the House and respond,” he added.

Satyavrat Chaturvedi (Cong) and Sharad Yadav (JD-U) also wanted to air their concerns, with the latter saying “these are not ordinary statements. They are of serious nature. He (Parrikar) should respond.”

As Opposition members sought the Defence Minister’s reply, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he cannot force the Minister to respond.

Members from the Treasury Bench said “flimsy issues” are being raised and urged the Chair not to allow Opposition members to take others’ time.