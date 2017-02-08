The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

India, All India

Parrikar’s surgical strike remarks draw Opposition fire

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 4:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 5:14 am IST

Congress leader Shantaram Naik also suggested that Parikkar should not make policy statements outside Parliament.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties severely criticised Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday for his statements on the surgical strike and India’s nuclear doctrine. Opposition MPs also sought a clarification from Mr Parikkar.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress leader Shantaram Naik claimed that Mr Parrikar, in one of the statements, had given credit to RSS ideology for the surgical strikes instead of the brave soldiers, while in another, he said India had never conducted any surgical strikes before. 

He also suggested that Mr Parikkar should not make policy statements outside Parliament. Though Mr Parrikar was present in the House, he chose not to respond.

Citing certain examples, Mr Naik said the minister “falsely claims that India never conducted surgical strikes in the past”.  “Mr Parrikar never mentioned the strike that India had carried out in erstwhile East Pakistan under occupation of Pakistan dividing that country into two during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure,” the Congress MP said.

Mr Naik said Mr Parrikar should not “ridicule” the country by making statements which can be construed to be “in bad taste”.

On his statement regarding India’s nuclear doctrine, Mr Naik said Mr Parrikar had “articulated a personal view which is contrary to India’s ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons. 

“This doctrine has come for adverse comments from many strategists. If Defence Minister is making an aggressive posture, then how is that the government had failed to ensure reciprocal visit (to Pakistan) after it permitted a Pakistani delegation to visit sensitive areas in Pathankot,” he asked.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma while associating with his colleague said that the Defence Minister should not have made policy statements on India’s nuclear doctrine outside Parliament.

“The Defence Minister must respect Parliament. He should be advised not to make policy statements when Parliament is in session. He should come to the House and respond,” he added. 

Satyavrat Chaturvedi (Cong) and Sharad Yadav (JD-U) also wanted to air their concerns, with the latter saying “these are not ordinary statements. They are of serious nature. He (Parrikar) should respond.”

As Opposition members sought the Defence Minister’s reply, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he cannot force the Minister to respond.

Members from the Treasury Bench said “flimsy issues” are being raised and urged the Chair not to allow Opposition members to take others’ time.

Tags: manohar parrikar, indira gandhi, parliament, sharad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

2

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

3

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

4

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

5

It's a wrap! Team Tubelight wraps up shoot

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham