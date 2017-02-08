The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

In a first, SC issues contempt notice to HC judge for alleging corruption in judiciary

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

The apex court issued the notice to Justice CS Karnan for levelling corruption charges against sitting judges.

Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
 Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

New Delhi: In an unprecedented order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked sitting Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan to appear in person before it and explain as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him and forthwith restrained him from undertaking judicial and administrative work.

"Issue notice to Justice C S Karnan. Returnable on February 13. Shree Justice C S Karnan shall forthwith refrain from handling any judicial or administrative work as may have been assigned to him," a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

"He is also directed to return all judicial and administrative files in his possession to the Registrar General of the High Court immediately," the bench also comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph said.

It said, "Shree Justice C S Karnan shall remain present in person on next date to show cause."

The bench, meanwhile, directed the apex court registry to ensure that the copy of its order be served to Justice Karnan during the course of the day and listed the suo motu contempt petition against him for further hearing on February 13.

At the outset, Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi referred to the nature of public communications allegedly undertaken by Justice Karnan and said they are "slanderous" and "disparaging" to the system of administration of justice.

He urged the bench that it can direct Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to restrain the judge concerned from taking up judicial and administrative work.

The AG referred to constitutional provisions and said that the apex court can take judicial note of the matter and is empowered to pass such an order.

"This court has to set an example when it comes to administration of justice," he said, adding, "In exercise of the contempt jurisdiction, the Supreme Court can ask the Chief Justice of High Court not to assign administrative and judicial work to Justice Karnan.

The court took note of his submissions and said that it has to be established whether Justice Karnan has undertaken the communications.

"We must be as careful as we can," the court said. "It is the first time we will act against a sitting High Court judge and have to be very careful with what we settle as a precedent for times to come," it said.

The apex court has turned the alleged contemptuous letters written by Justice Karnan against the Madras HC Chief Justice that were addressed to the CJI, Prime Minister and others, into contempt proceedings against him.

He was transferred from the Madras HC to the Calcutta HC for his alleged contemptuous conduct.

Justice Karnan has also been allowed to argue in person his case relating to his own transfer later this month before another bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy, which last month had allowed Justice Karnan's plea to argue his case in person by accepting his request to discharge his advocate S Gowthaman.

He had written a letter dated December 21, 2016 to the Supreme Court Registry seeking permission for the same.

Earlier, the Registrar General of the Madras High Court had stated that 12 files of the high court were still with Justice Karnan and these were required to be returned.

It was also submitted that the government accommodation which had been allotted to Justice Karnan at Chennai, had not been vacated, adding that it was needed as 14 new judges have been appointed and a judge cannot keep it for more than a month after he ceases to be a judge of Tamil Nadu High Court.

Justice Karnan had on February 15, 2016 stayed his transfer order after the apex court asked the Chief Justice of Madras High Court not to assign any judicial work to him.

The same day the apex court had suspended Justice Karnan's order and made it clear that all administrative and judicial orders passed by him after the issuance of the proposal of his transfer from the Madras High Court to the

Calcutta High Court shall remain stayed till further orders. However, a week later, the judge had said that he had issued an "erroneous" order due to his "mental frustration resulting in the loss of his mental balance".

The apex court had passed the directions on an application moved by the Registrar of the Madras High Court, seeking an order to restrain Justice Karnan from doing any judicial work.

Tags: supreme court, calcutta high court, judge, c s karnan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt

2

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

3

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

4

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

5

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham