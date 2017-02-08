Doubts regarding Amma's death will be probed: Panneerselvam

I haven’t ditched AIADMK and will prove majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly, said caretaker CM Panneerselvam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Dropping another bombshell on Wednesday morning, caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam announced that an inquiry commission will be formed to probe 'doubts' regarding Jayalalithaa's health.

“Government has responsibility to clear doubts. A sitting Supreme Court judge to head the inquiry commission,” said Panneerselvam, who was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan and former Assembly Speaker P H Pandian.

Jayalalithaa had died in the Apollo Hospitals here on December 5 after 75-days of hospitalisation.

The announcement came within hours of Panneerselvam revolting against Chief Minister-designate V K Sasikala, who later sacked him as the party treasurer.

Addressing mediapersons outside his residence in Chennai, Panneerselvam said he was willing to take back his resignation and would meet governor C Vidyasagar Rao on his return to Chennai.

“I will withdraw my resignation if needed. I have always fulfilled my responsibility towards the party and will never abandon the party. Amma (Jayalalithaa) remained CM for nearly 16 years, I happened to become CM twice and always followed Amma's path,” said Panneerselvam.

“My strength will be known on the floor of the Assembly. I would soon request the Governor to convene the House to facilitate the move,” Panneerselvam asserted.

Panneerselvam also tore into Sasikala Natarajan terming her as ‘temporary General Secretary’ of the AIADMK.

“Election will be held soon for the 'permanent' General Secretary post of AIADMK,” Panneerselvam declared.

Contending that many legislators are scared to openly support him, the CM said more MLAs would vote in his favour during the trust vote in the Assembly.

“I will meet Tamil Nadu people in each and every city to make my point.”

He also dismissed the allegations that he’s backed by BJP. “It is a blatant lie to say that BJP has any role to play in my actions. I have not betrayed AIADMK and I am not doing anything at BJP's behest,” said Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam said if Deepa Jayakumar approaches him, he would give her the respect and support what Amma's niece deserves