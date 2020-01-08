PM Modi calls US President Donald Trump to discuss situation in Iran

Sources confirmed that the situation arising from Iran-US tension was discussed between the two leaders.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed the Iran situation over a phone call, on Tuesday, after serious escalation in tension between Tehran and Washington in the past few days.

The recent developments have alarmed India owing to the possible fallout in its strategic port development project at Chabahar in Iran, which provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.

Apart from the spiralling oil prices that are a global concern, any adverse impact of the current tensions on the Chabahar project may badly hit Indian strategic interests and connectivity to the Central Asian region.

Both leaders may have, therefore, put forth their respective national positions.

While the United States is seeking the isolation of Iran and support for the recent American actions, New Delhi is instead pushing for “peace, stability, and security in this region” which is “of utmost importance to India” and reduction in tensions so that the Chabahar project is not jeopardised.

A statement issued by the White House mentioned that “regional security matters were reviewed” while a statement during the phone call issued by New Delhi mentioned only the strategic partnership between the two nations and the bilateral ties “built on trust, mutual respect, and understanding (that) have grown from strength to strength.”

In its statement from New Delhi, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States, to convey New Year’s greetings. President Trump expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening of bilateral cooperation.”