Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:54 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi calls US President Donald Trump to discuss situation in Iran

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 8, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2020, 2:01 am IST

Sources confirmed that the situation arising from Iran-US tension was discussed between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed the Iran situation over a phone call, on Tuesday, after serious escalation in tension between Tehran and Washington in the past few days.

The recent developments have alarmed India owing to the possible fallout in its strategic port development project at Chabahar in Iran, which provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.

Sources confirmed that the situation arising from Iran-US tension was discussed between the two leaders.

Apart from the spiralling oil prices that are a global concern, any adverse impact of the current tensions on the Chabahar project may badly hit Indian strategic interests and connectivity to the Central Asian region.

Both leaders may have, therefore, put forth their respective national positions.

While the United States is seeking the isolation of Iran and support for the recent American actions, New Delhi is instead pushing for “peace, stability, and security in this region” which is “of utmost importance to India” and reduction in tensions so that the Chabahar project is not jeopardised.

A statement issued by the White House mentioned that “regional security matters were reviewed” while a statement during the phone call issued by New Delhi mentioned only the strategic partnership between the two nations and the bilateral ties “built on trust, mutual respect, and understanding (that) have grown from strength to strength.”

In its statement from New Delhi, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States, to convey New Year’s greetings. President Trump expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening of bilateral cooperation.”

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump

Latest From India

With requests coming in from foreign diplomatic missions based in New Delhi to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) so that top foreign diplomats can see the situation for themselves first-hand, the government is understood to be working on a plan to take foreign diplomats to J&K in the near-future. (Photo: PTI)

Govt may take foreign diplomats to J&K soon

A file photo of Indian Army personnel at Siachen Glacier. (Photo: PTI)

Siachen troops will get fresh veggies with help of new tech

Human life needs to work with nature instead of resisting it. (Photo: ANI)

Nature should have rights just as much as human beings do

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu

8 leaders meet L-G with demands

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

2

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

3

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

4

Intel gives sneak peek into gaming-focused mini PC

5

Netflix India has dished out the best tweet of 2020 and it has gone absolutely viral

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham