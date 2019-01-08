The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court reinstates CBI chief who govt had sent on forced leave

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 11:10 am IST

However, Alok Verma will not be able to take major policy decisions till CVC inquiry is over.

The top court reinstated Verma after setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) October 23 order. (Photo: File)
 The top court reinstated Verma after setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) October 23 order. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as Central Bureau of Investigation Director.

However, he will not be able to take major policy decisions till CVC inquiry is over.

The top court reinstated Verma after setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) October 23 order.

“The government should have referred to the Select Committee consisting of the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition to initiate Alok Verma’s removal,” the Supreme Court said.

The court said the High Power Committee under DSPE Act to act within a week to consider his case.

SC has set aside appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim chief of CBI.

The judgement was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI Director ends on January 31.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: alok verma, supreme court, cbi
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

2

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

3

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

4

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

5

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham