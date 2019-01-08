The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, All India

Navy vehicle to determine visibility stuck at bottom of Meghalaya mine

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 8:37 am IST

The unmanned remote-operated vehicle got stuck at the bottom of the 370-feet-deep rat-hole coal mine on Monday.

Coal India Ltd pumps managed to pull out 2.25 lakh litres of water in two hours as the pump was operational only in the afternoon. (Photo: File)
 Coal India Ltd pumps managed to pull out 2.25 lakh litres of water in two hours as the pump was operational only in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Shillong: An unmanned, remote-operated vehicle (ROV) of the Navy, sent down the 370-feet-deep rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya where 15 miners are trapped since December 13, to determine visibility at the base of the shaft, reportedly got stuck Monday, officials said.

The unmanned vehicle was put into service to determine the visibility deep down at the bottom of the mine shaft and in case if there was any sign of the trapped miners, a senior government official told news agency PTI.

"The underwater remotely operated vehicle got stuck at the bottom of the 370-feet-mine where the depth of water is over 160 feet," the official said.

How the machine got stuck is yet to be established, but rescue officials at the site suspect that the vehicle could have got entangled with some parts of the pump put in by Kirloskar Borthers Ltd.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who was overseeing the entire operation, was also not alerted about the matter as it was "too sensitive", according to the official sources.

This information was also not disclosed by the operation spokesperson R Susngi in his routine update to the media in the evening.

Coal India Ltd pumps managed to pull out 2.25 lakh litres of water in two hours as the pump was operational only in the afternoon. CIL pumps were installed in the abandoned mine near the main shaft.

Tags: meghalaya mine collapse, trapped miners, indian navy, conrad k sangma
Location: India, Meghalaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

2

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

3

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

4

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

5

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham