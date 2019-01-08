The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati to Akhilesh Yadav: Don’t get rattled by the use of CBI

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 1:47 am IST

The BSP and SP have refused to play second fiddle to the Congress as far as alliances go.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: File)
 SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The political dynamics of the newly-firmed-up alli-ance between the Samaj-wadi Party and the Bahu-jan Samaj Party spilled over onto the national stage with both joining hands to condemn the possibility of Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav being questioned by the CBI, and BSP supremo Mayawati calling Mr Yadav to express solidarity.

However, differences surfaced among the Opposition parties on whether it was the misuse of the CBI that should be raised in Parliament in the remaining two days or the Congress’ pet issue of Rafale.

The ball was set rolling in the morning by none other than Ms Mayawati, who called up Mr Yadav and gave her full support to him, asking him not to be shaken by any gimmicks. “Do not be shaken by such gimmicks,” she told the SP chief while dubbing any move by the CBI to question him as “political animosity” of the ruling BJP, a BSP statement said.

The two parties later held a joint press conference at Parliament House, where senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the CBI was being used by the Centre as the SP-BSP alliance has left the BJP shaken. “Since they have no other option, they have found an ally in the CBI,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has to leave his constituency in Varanasi and contest if such a connection is there between the CBI and the government,” he said.

Interestingly, in her statement, BSP chief Mayawati had also fired a politically-loaded salvo at the Congress, saying that “like the Congress, the BJP is misusing the government machinery to trap its opponents in false cases”.

The BSP and SP have refused to play second fiddle to the Congress as far as alliances go. Both in the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls, Ms Mayawati failed to reach a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, though later both parties unconditionally extended their support to the Congress governments. According to sources, the Congress has been left only two seats — the Gandhi family bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

The Congress also reacted predictably to the newfound bonhomie between the two parties. Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said the CBI was being misused to settle political scores, his party continued to raise the Rafale issue to disrupt proceedings in both Houses, not the CBI issue which was decided upon at a meeting of the Opposition parties in the morning.

A leader from the Opposition camp said other parties had to act as a bridge between the Congress and the SP-BSP. “We made it clear to the Congress that while Rafale was important, it had already been discussed, and this issue (misuse of the CBI) is more”.

Later, in both Houses, as various parties trooped into the Well raising the CBI issue, Congress MPs were heard shouting slogans demanding a JPC on the Rafale deal.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham