The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

India, All India

Former UIDAI chief Nandan Nilekani to head RBI panel on digital payments

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 4:40 pm IST

RBI appointed Nandan Nilekani as the chairman of High-Level Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments in the country.

Infosys co-founder and former CEO Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Infosys co-founder and former CEO Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday appointed Infosys co-founder and former UIDAI chief Nandan Nilekani as the chairman of High-Level Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments in the country.

In a statement, the apex bank said the five-member panel will review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country and assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion.

The committee has been formed with an aim “to encourage digitisation of payments and enhance financial inclusion through digitisation”, the statement further said.

The panel will also undertake cross-country analyses to identify best practices that can be adopted to boost digitisation of the economy and will also “suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments.”

The panel will also provide a road map for increasing customer confidence and trust while accessing financial services through digital modes and suggest a medium-term strategy for deepening of digital payments;

H R Khan, former deputy governor of the RBI and Kishore Sansi, former managing director and chief executive officer of Vijaya Bank are also members of the committee.

Aruna Sharma, former secretary under the Ministry of Information Technology and Steel and Sanjay Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Center for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad are the other members of the committee.

The committee will submit its report within 90 days from the date of its first meeting.

Tags: rbi, nandan nilekani, digital payments
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham