The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

India, All India

Fire breaks out in Himalayan Queen train in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 5:17 pm IST

There were around 200 passengers in the seven coaches of the train and all of them are reportedly safe.

The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shimla: A fire broke out in the engine of famous Himalayan Queen tourist train in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

There were around 200 passengers in the seven coaches of the train and all of them are reportedly safe.

The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan.

The fire was doused by the driver and the train continued to Shima after the engine was changed.

Opened in 1903, the Kalka–Shimla railway is a narrow-gauge railway which traverses a mostly-mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and is UNESCO world heritage site. The beautiful views of the hills and surrounding villages attract thousands of tourists each year.

Tags: fire, himalayan queen train, kalka-shimla railway
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham