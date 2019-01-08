The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019

Decision to send CBI officers on leave on CVC recommendation: Arun Jaitley

Published : Jan 8, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

Jaitley said in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, orders will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner.

'The action was taken perfectly bonafide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers and in accordance with recommendations of CVC, the government felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the 2 officers must recuse themselves,' Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the decision to send the CBI's two senior officers on leave was taken by the government on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission.

“The action was taken perfectly bonafide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers and in accordance with recommendations of CVC, the government felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the 2 officers must recuse themselves,” Jaitley said referring to Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana.

Jaitley further added that the Supreme Court apparently strengthened the immunity given to the CBI director in the larger interest of a fair and impartial investigation. Therefore, in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, orders will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner.

The Supreme Court reinstated Verma, setting aside the Centre's decision to divest him of his powers, but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.

The court said any further decision against Verma would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.

(With PTI inputs)

