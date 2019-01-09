The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019

India, All India

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses plan to take on BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 8:43 pm IST

Naidu will be meeting a host of other opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar and NC leader Abdullah.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in the national capital and is learnt to have discussed plans of uniting all opposition parties against the BJP.

According to sources, this is the second round of meeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was having with leaders of opposition parties to cobble up a united platform to take on the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ever since the TDP moved out of the NDA, Naidu has been seeking to forge an anti-BJP front. He has maintained that it was a "democratic compulsion" to bring together all parties on a common platform to "save the country and save the people".

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

