The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, All India

CBI vs CBI: SC to pronounce verdict on Alok Verma's petition today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 8:57 am IST

A bench headed by CJI had on Dec 6 reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments on behalf of Verma, Centre and CVC.

On October 23, in a midnight order, Verma was asked to go on leave. Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. (Photo: File)
 On October 23, in a midnight order, Verma was asked to go on leave. Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce the verdict on Central Bureau of Investigation director Alok Kumar Verma’s petition against the Centre’s decision to remove him as the chief of the probe agency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission. The same bench will announce the verdict today.

On October 23, in a midnight order, Verma was asked to go on leave. Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.

The Centre informed the apex court that it was forced to intervene due to the rift between Verma and his number two, Rakesh Asthana.

Both Verma and Asthana have accused each other of corruption.

Tags: cbi, alok verma, cvc, rakesh asthana, cbi director
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

2

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

3

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

4

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

5

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham