The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:43 PM IST

India, All India

Apsara Reddy appointed as Congress’ first transgender officebearer

ANI
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 8:46 pm IST

Apsara Reddy has been appointed as National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

New Delhi: Apsara Reddy, a well-known transgender journalist and activist, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Apsara was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday.

As a transgender woman, Apsara has been involved in social activism since her college days and has also taken up high-profile cases of child rape in Tamil Nadu.

Her active voice on social issues and her brand of journalism initially saw her joining the BJP after meeting party chief Amit Shah. However, Apsara left the BJP within a month, claiming that the party was "regressive and has no place for free-thinking individuals."

In her new role, Apsara aims to work towards women's economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party's manifesto with women-centric policies.

"Over 40 per cent of Indian women, according to the Human Development Report's Gender Inequality Index, suffer abuse, neglect or violence at the hands of their husbands or family members," she said.

"Girl child rape is at an all-time high. To protect women from crimes and abuse we need to embolden their voices, frame policies that push for intervention and strengthen our social justice mechanisms," she noted.

With regards to the Transgender Bill, Apsara said the need of the hour for the community is to bridge the inequality meted out to them. "What the community truly needs is education and equal opportunity. This is a good starting point for mainstreaming," she added.

Laying out her plans as the newly-appointed general secretary of AIMC, Apsara said, "I will meet a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights. This coming election I will campaign vociferously against the fascist BJP that drives a coloured agenda that reduces people to what they eat, how they pray and how they love."

Tags: congress, apsara reddy, aimc, rahul gandhi, transgender
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham