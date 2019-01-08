The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 AM IST

India, All India

AGP quits Assam alliance, no threat to BJP-led govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 1:46 am IST

Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today; nude protests in Delhi, Assam.

The AGP’s move to snap ties with the BJP, just a few months before general elections, will have little impact on chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government, but it adds to the perception about the saffron party’s inability to keep its allies.
 The AGP’s move to snap ties with the BJP, just a few months before general elections, will have little impact on chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government, but it adds to the perception about the saffron party’s inability to keep its allies.

Guwahati/New Delhi: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) said on Monday it has decided to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Assam over the Centre’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, even as protests continued across the border state and spilled on to Delhi with some demonstrators stripping naked outside Parliament.

The proposed legislation, an election promise made by the BJP in 2014, was cleared by the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Monday. The Bill, which seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to grant Indian nationality to people from minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they don’t possess any proper document, is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha today.

The AGP’s move to snap ties with the BJP, just a few months before general elections, will have little impact on chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government, but it adds to the perception about the saffron party’s inability to keep its allies.

The AGP’s decision was announced by its president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora after his meeting with Union home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He said that his party has conveyed its decision to the BJP and that three AGP ministers, including him, will submit their resignation soon.

“We have made our best efforts to convince the BJP leadership about the negative impact of the bill and the stand of the people of Assam. But the BJP has decided to go ahead with the Bill, leaving us with no option but to quit the alliance,” Mr Bora said after meeting Mr Singh.

In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the AGP has just 14 MLAs, while the ruling coalition, which now comprises the BJP with 60 MLAs and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) with 12 MLAs, has a comfortable majority.  

The AGP and the BJP had forged an alliance in the state just before the 2016 Assembly elections with the sole objective of keeping the Congress out of power by preventing division of anti-Congress votes.

The Union Cabinet’s move to clear the proposed legislation came within hours of the presentation in Lok Sabha of a report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Bill that was first introduced in Parliament in 2016.

Large sections of people in Assam and other northeastern states have been protesting against the Bill, saying it would nullify the 1985 Assam Accord under which any foreign national, irrespective of religion, who had entered the state after 1971 should be deported.

Protests erupted across Assam and in Delhi on Monday, with some agitators stripping in public over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and tabling of the JPC report on it in Parliament.

Members of Asom Yuba Chatra Parishad staged a nude protest against the Bill at Tinsukia in Upper Assam, and in Delhi, too, some of the demonstrators stripped naked outside Parliament.

In Delhi, about 10 protesters belonging to the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) from Assam, carrying placards and raising slogans, stripped naked. They were immediately removed from the highly secured Vijay Chowk. Another group of people protested outside the Assam Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, waving black flags and raising slogans.

Four Rajya Sabha members of the Congress, led by APCC president Ripun Borah, also staged protest outside the main gate of Parliament against the Bill.

Former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and leader of the AGP had been if it went ahead with an amendment aimed at allowing Hindu illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries to stay. The AGP is against illegal immigrants regardless of religion.

While addressing a protest meeting against the Citizenship Bill in Guwahati on Monday, Mr Mahanta stated that his party was all set to walk out of the alliance with the BJP.

“Our alliance with the BJP is a pre-poll alliance, so the BJP should have the morality to face the verdict of the people,” Mr Mahanta said.

The relationship between BJP and AGP had been on the rocks for the past few months following differences over the Citizenship Bill.

The AGP, which was born out of the six-year-long bloody anti-immigrants’ agitation of early 1980s spearheaded by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), had been under pressure to pull out of the government.

The leading civil society group — Asom Nagrik Samaj, a platform of prominent intellectuals, writers and journalists, on Monday observed “Dhikkar Divas” (Condemnation Day) against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, in Dighalipukhuri, Assam.

AASU and several organisations also observed Monday as a black day. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the umbrella group of student bodies of Northeast, has called for a Northeast bandh against the Bill on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ignoring the ongoing, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of a new medical college in Tinsukia where they alleged that just a section of vested interests was trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state in order to block development.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, narendra modi, sarbananda sonowal
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham