The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

India, All India

Govt committed to freedom of press: Law minister on UIDAI FIR

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2018, 8:27 pm IST

The Supreme Court made it clear that politicians should 'allow freedom of expression' during the hearing of another case.

Prasad also said that a suggestion has been made to UIDAI to request The Tribune and its journalists to assist the police in further investigation. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prasad also said that a suggestion has been made to UIDAI to request The Tribune and its journalists to assist the police in further investigation. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: As outrage continues over the FIR filed by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on the journalist who exposed the Aadhaar data breach, the Union government on Monday said it was "committed" to the freedom of the press.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that the FIR was against unknown persons responsible for the leak of demographic details.

Prasad also said that a suggestion has been made to UIDAI to request The Tribune and its journalists to assist the police in further investigation.

Also read: Aadhaar breach: Journo says only tip of iceberg revealed, more to come

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, which is in the process of hearing a petition challenging the validity of Aadhaar, made it clear on Monday that politicians should "allow freedom of expression" during the hearing of another case.

The controversy started after The Tribune published an investigative report claiming that it received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500 and was given login details to access the data.

The UIDAI denied the breach of Aadhaar data, but also said that it has given the "search facility" for grievance redressal to designated personnel and state government officials to help residents, that too only upon entering their Aadhaar number.

"The reported case appears to be an instance of misuse of the grievance redressal search facility," UIDAI had claimed, also maintaining that this allowed an access only to demographic details and the biometric details database continue to remain safe.

Tags: unique identification authority of india (uidai), aadhaar data breach, ravi shankar prasad, uidai fir against journalist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Android malware steals UBER credentials and covers up the heist using Deep Links

2

South Africa could host Indian Premier League in 2019

3

You should plan out ‘screen time’ for you kids

4

No Pants Subway Ride: Jerusalemites passengers stripped down to underwears

5

What in the world are '3D Spinnable Selfies'?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham