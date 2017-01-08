‘Z’ category central security given to Amar Singh

With the political instability in Samajwadi Party, the Rajya Sabha MP has a perceptible threat, said officials.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has been accorded 'Z' category security cover of central paramilitary commandos by the Union government due to increased risks following "recent activities", a development that comes in the backdrop of infighting in SP ahead of UP Assembly polls.

Officials said the Union Home Ministry issued an order on Saturday night and asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take up the task with immediate effect.

"In view of recent activities, there is perceptible threat (to Singh)," said an official, citing inputs provided by central security agencies. However, he did not elaborate.

Singh, a close aide of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh, will have a contingent of least two dozen armed commandos of the CISF as part of the 'Z' cover who will secure him every time he is on the move in Uttar Pradesh.

When he is in Delhi, a small team of Delhi Police is expected to take up the same responsibility.

Singh, who became MP in May last year after a patch-up with SP leadership, has come into limelight again as Mulayam and his son Akhilesh Yadav are locked in a battle over the control of Samajwadi Party.

Officials said Amar Singh was a protectee of the central CISF cover from 2008 to mid-2016 and this task was transferred to UP Police by the Union Home Ministry later.

"The cover was withdrawn in mid-2016 by the Centre and UP Police was asked to take over.

"It has now again been revised to the earlier 'Z' category under the same force -- CISF," an official added.

The cover has been accorded based on threat inputs provided by central security agencies that stated that Singh faces possible danger and hence should be brought under "proximate" VIP security cover of central security forces commandos.

Polls for the 403-seat UP Assembly will commence from next month.