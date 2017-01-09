The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

India, All India

U'khand: Prashant Kishor steps in, Rawat calls him Chyawanprash

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 9:20 pm IST

He said the strategy of the party will now have an edge and added that Kishor is giving providing his services to the party.

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
 Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Dehradun: Strategist Prashant Kishor who has been roped in by Congress for the Uttarakhand polls on Sunday met state party chief Kishore Upadhyay, even as Chief Minister Harish Rawat said his involvement will act as a "tonic" for them.

"Kishor is like Chyawanprash," Rawat told reporters here, adding that, "people resort to such tonics as they age".

The party has given the responsibility of coordinating with Prashant to the party's state secretary Vinod Chauhan under the leadership of state party vice-president Jot Singh Bisht, Upadhyay said.

He said the strategy of the party will now have an edge and added that Kishor is giving providing his services to the party.

Congress is completely prepared for the Assembly polls and is working to make a comeback in the state, Upadhyay said.

He also said the party has agreed upon the names of 63 candidates for 70 Assembly seats, however, the final decision will be taken after getting nod from Congress' Central Election Committee in New Delhi.

Tags: uttarakhand, prashant kishor, harish rawat

MOST POPULAR

1

All account holders to submit PAN details to banks before Feb 28

2

Washington Post under fire for using wrong gender symbol

3

US: Plane dumps poop on woman's car

4

Zombie apocalypse will destroy world population: study

5

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham