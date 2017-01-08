The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

India, All India

No dispute in Samajwadi Party: Mulayam

ANI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

Amidst the political chaos in Samajwadi Party, Mulayam has asserted that there is no dispute in the party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing power tussle in the ruling family of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday asserted that there was "no dispute" in the party.

When asked about the ongoing clash within the family and party, Mulayam said, "When there is no dispute in the party, there is no question of compromise."

Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav met the party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here on Sunday morning.

Mulayam along with Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will meet the Election Commission on Monday at 12.45 pm.

The Mulayam camp is likely to submit its set of affidavits on Monday. The deadline set by the Election Commission for both sides to submit documents before it make a decision on the 'cycle' symbol allotment was formalised on January 3.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led faction submitted its affidavits to the Election Commission, which it claimed to have signatures of '90 percent' of legislators and delegates, including over 200 of the 229 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh earlier in the day claimed that the signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful.

"The numbers of MLAs supporting you matters when a government has to be formed. It's not the same for party symbol," Singh commented.

