The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

India, All India

Murder convict RJD MP Shahabuddin clicks selfie in jail

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 9:28 am IST

Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singh did not divulge if anything was seized from the cell of the RJD leader.

RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's selfie. (Photo: Twitter)
 RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's selfie. (Photo: Twitter)

Siwan (Bihar):  Jailed RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin has created yet another controversy with his purported selfie showing his changed look inside Siwan prison going viral on the social media.

In the wake of the controversy, the Siwan district administration has conducted raids inside the jail.

Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singh on Saturday confirmed the raids inside Siwan jail and said three mobile phones, four SIM cards and two mobile batteries were seized.

He, however, did not divulge if anything was seized from the cell of the controversial RJD leader.

Siwan jail officials denied that a selfie was clicked by Shahabuddin and said some "well-wisher" who might have come to meet him could have taken the photo and posted it on the social media.

Shahabuddin, a four-time RJD MP from Siwan, is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna High Court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers.

Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including of murder and kidnapping. Meanwhile, RJD spokesman Ashok Sinha told PTI that he could not confirm the veracity of the information.

"The Grand Alliance government in Bihar, in which the RJD is a major constituent, does not compromise on any law-and-order issue," he claimed.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, siwan, rjd, shahabuddin selfie
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

2

In Beijing, environmental police to tackle pollution in 2017

3

Kylie smooches her beau Tyga while flaunting her booty

4

This smart cane will alert your family if you fall

5

The strongest, lightest material has been developed at MIT

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham