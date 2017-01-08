The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

India, All India

I-T detects Rs 4,807 cr black income; seizes Rs 112cr new notes

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 3:38 pm IST

Since the note ban was declared in november last year, taxmen have carried our a total of 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations.

Representational Picture (Photo: PTI)
 Representational Picture (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Over Rs 4,807 crore of undisclosed income has been unearthed while Rs 112 crore worth new notes have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post demonetisation.

Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act since the note ban was declared on November 8 last year. The department has issued 5,184 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.

The department, they said, has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 609.39 crore during the same period. New currency seized (majorly Rs 2000 notes) is valued at about Rs 112.8 crore. The value of the seized jewellery is Rs 97.8 crore.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till January 5, is Rs 4,807.45 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred a total of 526 cases to its allied agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

Tags: cash demonetisation, it raids, cash seized
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zombie apocalypse will destroy world population: study

2

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

3

Wife refuses to give husband beedis, gets divorced by triple talaq

4

Baba Om refuses to relent after being evicted from Bigg Boss house

5

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham