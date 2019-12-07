Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

India, All India

Went to jail in financial scam, don't lecture on economy: BJP its back at Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST

'What can be more ridiculous than a person who has been in jail on 'arthik ghotala' is lecturing on Indian economy,' Shahdeo said.

Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: The BJP on Friday said Congress leader P Chidambaram should not "lecture" on economy when he himself was in jail in a financial scam case. State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the former finance minister levelled several charges over the country's economy, but did not say that the GDP rate dipped below the current levels during the Manmohan Singh regime.

At a press conference earlier in the day, the Congress leader said that the Indian economy "is in deep trouble". "What can be more ridiculous than a person who has been in jail on 'arthik ghotala' (financial scam) is lecturing on the Indian economy," Shahdeo said.

"It makes no difference to the Congress as several of their leaders are either in jail or out on bail. This is the political truth of the Congress. The people of Jharkhand will reject the corrupt Congress in the ensuing assembly elections," he added.

Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, bjp, supreme court, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

According to SAFAR, the rise in air pollution was because of the prevalence of calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient which creates a conducive environment for pollutant accumulation. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi air in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day, AQI crosses 380 mark

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

‘Accused deserve death, nothing less,' says Unnao rape victim’s brother

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

2

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

3

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

4

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham