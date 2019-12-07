Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

India, All India

Preserve bodies of 4 murder-rape accused shot dead in encounter: T'gana HC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 10:27 am IST

The HC also ordered that the postmortem of the killed men is videographed and submitted to the court by Saturday evening.

Police at the site of the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday morning. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In an emergency hearing, the Telangana High Court ruled that the bodies of the four men accused of gangraping and murdering a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, who were killed by the police on Friday early morning, would be preserved till Monday, 8 pm, reported NDTV.

On Friday, the police said the accused had attacked the team and snatched their weapons when they were brought to the crime scene near Hyderabad in connection with the probe and they had been killed in the crossfire. Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said. "We had to fire in retaliation," he said, adding, "The law has done its duty".

The HC also ordered that the postmortem of the killed men is videographed and submitted to the court by Saturday evening, reported Hindustan Times.

Read |  All 4 accused in Hyd veterinarian's rape, murder case killed in encounter

The bench would hear the case at 10:30 am on Monday. The HC was responding to the petition signed by 15 women and human rights activists who alleged that the encounter of Mohammad Ali, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu-- all accused of raping and killing a Hyderabad veterinarian last week-- were carried out in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

The 26-year old veterinarian was gangraped and killed and her body burnt on the night of November 27 just outside Hyderabad city after her scooty broke down while she was returning from work. The incident led to nationwide outrage and demands for exemplary punishment for the accused, who were nabbed two days later on Friday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said it would send a team led by a senior police officer to Telangana to investigate the matter.

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, gangrape, murder, crime crime against women
Location: India, Telangana

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community.

Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today.

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

‘Accused deserve death, nothing less,' says Unnao rape victim’s brother

The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police.

Telangana vet's rapists possibly behind similar cases in 3 states: Cops

