PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present when Modi arrived. (Photo: TWitter)

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday. It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month.

After receiving Modi, Thackeray left for Mumbai, said state government officials.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present when Modi arrived.