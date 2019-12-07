PM Modi extends his wishes to Indian forces on Armed Forces Flag day

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

The Prime Minister stressed that just having a sense of respect will not suffice as everyone should also participate.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to the Indian forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and hailed their invincible courage.

PM Modi took to twitter and shared a video of the Indian forces' personnel featuring officers saving other people, marching with the troop, getting honoured with awards etc.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces," Modi tweeted.

In the 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Nov 24, the Prime Minister talked about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day and paid tribute to the valour of armed forces and also appealed people to contribute towards the well-being of the welfare of the personnel of the armed forces.

He further appealed to the countrymen to express their gratitude towards the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of Armed Forces on this occasion.

"On this occasion, let us express our gratitude for the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of our Armed Forces and remember the brave soldiers," PM Modi said during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

"We should never forget that Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. This is the day when we pay homage to our brave soldiers, for their valour, their sacrifices, and also contribute," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister stressed that just having a sense of respect will not suffice as everyone should also participate.

"Only a sense of respect does not suffice. Participation is also necessary and every citizen should come forward on December 7 and everyone should have the flag of the Armed Forces on that day. Everyone should also contribute," the Prime Minister added.  

