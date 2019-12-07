Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

NHRC team reaches Hyderabad to probe Telangana encounter

ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 12:15 pm IST

The NHRC team would later go to Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here on Saturday a day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter.

The NHRC team would first visit the encounter site at Chatanpally village to conduct an inquiry where the encounter took place on Friday and then go to Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.

On Friday, the NHRC has asked its Director General (Investigation) to send a team for fact-finding on the spot investigation into the matter. It said the encounter indicates that the "police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity" by the accused on the spot, which resulted in the death of all four.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully.

"Death of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police personnel when they were in their custody, is a matter of concern for the commission," the Commission said.

The accused - Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu - were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar in the wee hours on Friday, between 3 am and 6 am, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

"If the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court," the Commission said.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burnt her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, gangrape, murder, crime crime against women
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

‘Reason for increase in violence...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

He said if Police would take law in their hand then was is

Sibal terms Telangana encounter as 'bloodlust vs due process'

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and said the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed in the case. (Photo: File)

2014 guidelines not followed: Plea filed in SC seeking action against cops for T'gana encounter

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl. (Representational Image)

6-year-old locked up in bathroom in Kolkata and raped; one arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham