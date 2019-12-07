Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

India, All India

Kin of accused upset as they couldn’t meet sons

THE ASIAN AGE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 1:59 am IST

The four families said they were upset at not being able to meet their sons before they died.

Onlookers gather near the encounter site on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Onlookers gather near the encounter site on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The families of the four accused in the Disha case — Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and C Chennakesavulu — expressed shock over their encounter killing on Friday morning. All four were shot dead by Cyberabad police when they allegedly tried to escape from custody during a visit to the crime-scene. Arif was a resident of Jakler village, while the others were from Gudigandla in Makthal mandal, Narayanapet district.

The four families said they were upset at not being able to meet their sons before they died. “I would like to have talked to him once before he was killed,” Shiva’s father Ramappa said.

“Even when the police came a week ago for inquiry, we told them they can kill them. But they could have waited a few more days.”

He dismissed the police’s claim that his son and his accomplices tried to flee custody. “If they really wanted to run away, they would have tried to do so much earlier,” he said. “This claim is manufactured.”

Channakesavulu's mother too asked why the police killed her son without due process. “We agree with the police’s action,” she said. “But we were told a few days ago that we would be able to meet him next week. They could have told us before and we would have come to see him before he died.”

Chennakesavulu's wife Renuka of less than a year slammed the police. Wailing, she held a protest on the road. “The police don’t care about the law. They didn't wait for the court verdict and killed him illegally. They have no shame. Let them come, I won’t move from here,” she said.

She asked what she would do in the future. “I am pregnant. I always believed my husband would come back to me one day, even after decades. But this will not happen. What will happen to me?” she asked a reporter.

Mohammed Arif's mother was inconsolable.

“Look at what has happened to us,” she said. “Our son is lost. What will the people of the village say? We are poor people. We do daily wage labour. I curse his friends.”

Tags: cyberabad police, hyderabad encounter

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Decide TN editor’s issue in 4 weeks, SC tells HC

Sources in Ecuador said Nityananda had recently visited the country “as a tourist”.

Nithyananda was here, but denied asylum: Ecuador

(Representational Image)

2 steal rifles from Army Cantt in MP

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture at a beach in Puri to commend the Hyderabad Police for its action against the four gangrape accused on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bloodlust reigns as pride on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham