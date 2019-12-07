Kin of accused upset as they couldn’t meet sons

The four families said they were upset at not being able to meet their sons before they died.

Hyderabad: The families of the four accused in the Disha case — Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and C Chennakesavulu — expressed shock over their encounter killing on Friday morning. All four were shot dead by Cyberabad police when they allegedly tried to escape from custody during a visit to the crime-scene. Arif was a resident of Jakler village, while the others were from Gudigandla in Makthal mandal, Narayanapet district.

The four families said they were upset at not being able to meet their sons before they died. “I would like to have talked to him once before he was killed,” Shiva’s father Ramappa said.

“Even when the police came a week ago for inquiry, we told them they can kill them. But they could have waited a few more days.”

He dismissed the police’s claim that his son and his accomplices tried to flee custody. “If they really wanted to run away, they would have tried to do so much earlier,” he said. “This claim is manufactured.”

Channakesavulu's mother too asked why the police killed her son without due process. “We agree with the police’s action,” she said. “But we were told a few days ago that we would be able to meet him next week. They could have told us before and we would have come to see him before he died.”

Chennakesavulu's wife Renuka of less than a year slammed the police. Wailing, she held a protest on the road. “The police don’t care about the law. They didn't wait for the court verdict and killed him illegally. They have no shame. Let them come, I won’t move from here,” she said.

She asked what she would do in the future. “I am pregnant. I always believed my husband would come back to me one day, even after decades. But this will not happen. What will happen to me?” she asked a reporter.

Mohammed Arif's mother was inconsolable.

“Look at what has happened to us,” she said. “Our son is lost. What will the people of the village say? We are poor people. We do daily wage labour. I curse his friends.”