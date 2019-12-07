HC tells police to preserve bodies of accused till December 9

The bench asked advocate-general B.S. Prasad to appear.

Hyderabad: In a setback to the state police, the Telangana high court on Friday night directed the Cyberabad police to preserve the bodies of the four accused, who were killed in the encounter, till 6 am Monday in the mortuary at Mahabubnagar Hospital.

A division bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice K. Lakshman took suo motto cognisance of a representation from a group of social activists and women’s rights activists representing various organisations to the high court seeking judicial intervention into the encounter of the accused of the Disha’s gangrape and murder.

The bench asked advocate-general B.S. Prasad to appear.

After a preliminary hearing the bench directed the AG to instruct the police to preserve the bodies and handover the first report and the video-clips of the autopsy at the encounter site. The bench posted the matter to Monday.

The activists in their representation requested the court to direct the director general of police to preserve the bodies of the four deceased and to form a special team of forensic experts from New Delhi (other than Telangana and AP) to conduct repo-post-mortem of the deceased.

The activists urged the high court to constitute an independent court-monitored committee to examine various issues pertaining to the case investigation.

They prayed that a case under Section 302 Indian Penal Code be booked against the police personnel who participated in this encounter and further sought a direction to the police to ensure that the guidelines promulgated in the Supreme Court guidelines in PUCL Vs. Union of India be followed while probing this case.