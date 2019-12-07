Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

India, All India

Centre rejects mercy plea in Nirbhaya case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 1:19 am IST

A Nirbhaya fund was also constituted for states to deal with cases of sexual offences against women.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)
 President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has rejected the mercy plea of one of the main accused in the Nirbhaya gangrape case and has also forwarded the file to President Ram Nath Kovind. Sources said the MHA had received the file two days ago from the Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, who had also rejected the mercy plea of accused Vinay Sharma.

The home ministry, while forwarding the file to the President, has also in its “file notings” recommended that the mercy petition be rejected. However, MHA officials said it was difficult to set a timeframe on when the entire process would be completed since the final decision was now at the discretion of the President.

“Once the President returns the file to the home ministry with his opinion, we can inform the prison authorities as to what action is to be taken against the accused. But no deadline can be fixed for this as the decision is entirely at the discretion of the President,” a senior official said.

The incident which shocked the entire nation took place in Delhi on December 16, 2012, when the 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally raped and assaulted by a group of men inside a moving bus. The incident had triggered nationwide protests leading to changes in the criminal laws dealing with rape and other sexual offences against women.

A Nirbhaya fund was also constituted for states to deal with cases of sexual offences against women.

Tags: nirbhaya gangrape, ram nath kovind

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Decide TN editor’s issue in 4 weeks, SC tells HC

Sources in Ecuador said Nityananda had recently visited the country “as a tourist”.

Nithyananda was here, but denied asylum: Ecuador

(Representational Image)

2 steal rifles from Army Cantt in MP

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture at a beach in Puri to commend the Hyderabad Police for its action against the four gangrape accused on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bloodlust reigns as pride on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham