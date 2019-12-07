Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

India, All India

Activists condemn unlawful killings

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 2:04 am IST

In December, 2008, three accused in acid attack were murdered in Warangal.

Human rights activists state that the police claim of self-defence is farcical. (Photo: PTI)
 Human rights activists state that the police claim of self-defence is farcical. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Human rights groups have called it an “alleged encounter”, “cold blooded murder” and demanded that the police must be booked for homicide.

Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee general secretary, Lateef Mohammed Khan, said, “It is a cold-blooded murder which was meticulously planned and executed. The killing of the suspects has taken away the major clues which would have later shed light on the crime.”

“There are many questions which will remain unanswered forever as the case is now closed. Was there an attempt to save the others in the system? The crime was heinous, no doubt, but there are many lapses in the system which led to the crime. Is the cold blooded murder an attempt to hide these failures?” Mr Khan asked. After the Nirbahaya incident, the Verma Commis-sion had given a list which must be implemented in the criminal law system. Has that been done, ask the activists.

The Human Rights Forum demanded that all police personnel who participated in the killing of the accused must be arrested and prosecuted for homicide.

G. Madhava Rao, HRF’s Telangana state president, said, “The police have taken advantage of the sentiment of the people and carried out murder. This is the third incident of custodial killing and these are methodical slayings by the police in their physical custody. It is not justice of any kind. It is merely satisfying the collective conscience in an unlawful and murderous manner.”

In December, 2008, three accused in acid attack where murdered in Warangal. In October 20, 2007, two men accused in the murder of Bank of Indore branch manager were murdered by Visakhapatnam police near Yendada.

Human rights activists state that the police claim of self-defence is farcical.

There are major questions being raised whether these killings will make women safer. The activists say no. Preventing crimes against women requires a long, sustained and complex battle and has to be fought at homes, educational institutes and also places of work.

Tags: human rights groups, hyderabad encounter

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Decide TN editor’s issue in 4 weeks, SC tells HC

Sources in Ecuador said Nityananda had recently visited the country “as a tourist”.

Nithyananda was here, but denied asylum: Ecuador

(Representational Image)

2 steal rifles from Army Cantt in MP

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture at a beach in Puri to commend the Hyderabad Police for its action against the four gangrape accused on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bloodlust reigns as pride on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham