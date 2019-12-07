Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

India, All India

‘Accused deserve death, nothing less,' says Unnao rape victim’s brother

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 10:25 am IST

'All I want is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad,' woman's father said.

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)
 She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Referring to the encounter of four rape accused by the police in Telangana on Friday, the father of a 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh woman, who dies at a hospital in Delhi, said that he wants the accused to be ‘shot dead’. The UP woman suffered burn injuries after she was set on fire by men accused of raping her.

"All I want from the government and the authorities is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad. I am not greedy. I don't want any house to be made. I don't want anything else," the father told NDTV.

Read | Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire; 5 accused arrested

The woman’s brother told news agency ANI, “I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us. My only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less.”

The woman who suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday died of a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Read | Day after being set afire, Unnao rape victim dies at Safdarjung Hospital

"She suffered a cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she could not be saved. She died at 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalabh Kumar, Head of Department (Burns and Plastic), Safdarjung Hospital.

Read | Was kept as sex slave, UP woman told police in March FIR

In a police complaint, the woman said she was thrashed and stabbed before being set on fire near her village in Unnao by five men, including two she had accused of raping her and their fathers. The woman, in her burnt state, was conscious all the way to the hospital, where she gave a statement to the police identifying all five attackers.

Tags: up crime, up police, gangrape, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police. (Photo: File)

Telangana vet's rapists possibly behind similar cases in 3 states: Cops

A day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that justice had been served. (Photo: File)

'Justice served, Hyd police chose shortcut' says Sena on Telangana encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

2

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

3

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

4

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham