Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

India, All India

26/11 terror attack mastermind 'enjoying' Pakista's hospitality: India

ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST

India and other nations have repeatedly called on Pak to take stringent and verifiable action against terror outfits operating on its soil.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore announced that it would "indict" Saeed and seven other members of the banned JuD outfit on December 7 on charges of terror financing, Pakistani media reported. (Photo: File)
 Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore announced that it would "indict" Saeed and seven other members of the banned JuD outfit on December 7 on charges of terror financing, Pakistani media reported. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Friday said there was a feeling among the international community that Pakistan was not being serious in taking action against the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, despite the fact that its mastermind, Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is "enjoying" Islamabad's hospitality and roaming around "freely".

"We all know who were the perpetrators in the attack and we all know who is the mastermind is. We are aware that the mastermind is roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan's hospitality. We have shared all the evidence with them. It is Pakistan's responsibility to take action. They have shied away in the past citing different excuses which are not working. In the global community, there is a feeling that Pakistan is not serious in taking action against those involved in the Mumbai attacks," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai had come to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

India and many other countries have repeatedly called on Pakistan to take stringent and verifiable action against terror outfits operating on its soil.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore announced that it would "indict" Saeed and seven other members of the banned JuD outfit on December 7 on charges of terror financing, Pakistani media reported.

Back in July, the top 13 members of the JuD including Saeed were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Subsequently, Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab Counterterrorism Department.

Tags: jammat-ud-dawa, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba, 26/11 mumbai terror attacks, mumbai terror attacks
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

‘Accused deserve death, nothing less,' says Unnao rape victim’s brother

The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police. (Photo: File)

Telangana vet's rapists possibly behind similar cases in 3 states: Cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

2

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

3

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

4

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham