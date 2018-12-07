The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

India, All India

Will come back to power in Telangana with huge majority, says KCR

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

There is a 'very, very positive' mood among voters towards the party, KCR said.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is going alone in the ongoing Assembly polls in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is going alone in the ongoing Assembly polls in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday exuded confidence that his party would come back to power in Telangana with a "huge majority."

There is a "very, very positive" mood among voters towards the party, KCR, as Rao is popularly known as, told reporters at his native village Chintamadaka where he cast his vote in the Assembly polls.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is going alone in the polls.

The principal challenger to TRS in the polls is the 'People's Front' forged by Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

The BJP is also going alone.

Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.

Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government.

Tags: telangana assembly election 2018, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana rashtra samiti (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

2

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

3

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

4

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

5

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham