The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, All India

Nobody can stop BJP from carrying out 'rath yatras' in Bengal: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 3:19 pm IST

'BJP committed to change in West Bengal. The 'yatras' have not been cancelled, just postponed,' Amit Shah said

'The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC,' BJP President Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)
 'The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC,' BJP President Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the party will "definitely" carry out 'yatras' in West Bengal and "nobody can stop it" from doing so.

His comments came a day after the Calcutta High Court refused the BJP permission to hold a 'rath yatra' in Coochbehar, following the state government expressing apprehensions of violence.

"We will definitely carry out all 'yatras', nobody can stop us. BJP committed to change in West Bengal. The 'yatras' have not been cancelled, just postponed," Amit Shah said at a press conference.

Mounting a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he also alleged that the state leads in the number of political killings in the country.

"The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC," he added.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, calcutta high court, mamata banerjee, trinamool congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

2

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

3

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

4

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

5

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham