The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, All India

Nitin Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 2:59 pm IST

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was present there, supported Nitin Gadkari and helped him get up.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted at the convocation of an agriculture university in Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, official said. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted at the convocation of an agriculture university in Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, official said. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Friday.

The 61-year-old BJP leader attributed the incident to low sugar in his body. "Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes," Gadkari tweeted.

 

 

Gadkari fainted at the convocation of the agriculture university at Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, an official said.

A video grab of the event showed Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was standing beside him, supporting him while he fainted.

Gadkari was examined by a team of doctors present at the venue.

His blood pressure was checked and he remained on his chair for about 10 minutes, after which he walked to his vehicle and proceeded to the nearby helipad.

The minister later flew to his home town Nagpur as per schedule, an aide of the minister told PTI.

Tags: nitin gadkari, maharashtra governor ch vidyasagar rao
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

2

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

3

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

4

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

5

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham