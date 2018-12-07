Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs over quota for women

Patnaik had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to initiate the move to ensure one-third reservation for women.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to chief ministers of all states seeking their cooperation to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

In the letters, Mr Patnaik has mentioned about the importance of empowering women for nation building.

Discussing about the steps taken by former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik towards women empowerment, Mr Patnaik said Biju Babu was the first person in the country to ensure reservation of 33 per cent for women in local bodies and state government jobs, which became very effective.

“Keeping this success in view, my government increased the reservation for women to 50 per cent in panchayats and urban local bodies in 2011,” Mr Patnaik wrote.

“I am glad to inform you that the Odisha Assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution to provide for one-third reservation to women in Parliament as well as the state legislatures,” he added.

On Wednesday, Naveen had decided to approach at least 22 political parties seeking their support for making legislations for 33 per cent reservation for women.