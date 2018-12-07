The Asian Age | News

Mika Singh arrested for sending 'indecent photos' to teenaged Brazilian model

Published : Dec 7, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Mika Singh has also promised the teenaged Brazilian model a job in a Bollywood movie.

Mika Singh has sought consular access and the embassy staff is working on his case, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was quoted as saying in the report. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @MikaSinghOfficial)
Dubai/New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh was arrested in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly sending "indecent pictures" to a teenaged Brazilian model, according to a media report on Thursday.

Singh, who was here to perform at a party, was arrested in UAE after the model lodged a complaint that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources.

He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said.

Singh has sought consular access and the embassy staff is working on his case, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was quoted as saying in the report.

This is not the first time that the singer has been facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. He has been accused of forcibly kissing Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant.

Meanwhile, official sources in New Delhi said that Singh was detained at 3 am and legal proceedings were being initiated against him.

