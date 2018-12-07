Here's Facebook, Instagram's plan of action for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Beginning early next year, Facebook will show a disclaimer on all political ads by providing details of the advertisers.

According to Facebook, now anyone who wants to run an advertisement in India related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the advertisement. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: In a bid to bring transparency in political advertisements in the run-up to 2019 general elections, Facebook has made it compulsory for advertisers to disclose their identity and location before any such advertisement material can be run on the popular social media platform and Instagram.

Beginning early next year, Facebook will also start showing a disclaimer on all political advertisements by providing details of those placing the advertisements.

e US, Brazil, and the UK, and next, we're taking our first steps towards bringing transparency to ads related to politics in India," it said.

"This is key as we work hard to prevent abuse on Facebook ahead of India's general elections next year," it said.

According to Facebook, now anyone who wants to run an advertisement in India related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the advertisement.

"The identity and location confirmation will take a few weeks so advertisers can start that process today by using their mobile phones or computer to submit proof of identity and location. This will help avoid delays when they run political ads next year," it said.

Early next year, Facebook will start to show a disclaimer on all political advertisements that provide more information about who is placing the advertisement and an online searchable Ad Library for anyone to access.

"This is a library of all ads related to politics from a particular advertiser as well as information like the budget associated with an individual ad, a range of impressions, as well as the demographics of who saw the ad," it said.

Further, Facebook will begin to enforce the policy that requires all advertisements related to politics be run by an advertiser who has completed the authorisations process and is labelled with the disclaimer.

"We will not require eligible news publishers to get authorised, and we won't include their ads in the Ad Library," the blog said. Facebook owns photo-sharing platform Instagram.