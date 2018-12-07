The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

India, All India

Feel insulted, EC should act: Raje on Sharad Yadav's body-shaming

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 11:52 am IST

'I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,' Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said.

'To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said. (Photo: ANI)
 'To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said. (Photo: ANI)

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday expressed shock at Sharad Yadav's comments at an election rally in Alwar where he body-shamed her. Raje said that she felt “insulted” and that the Election Commission must act.

“To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,”

Vasundhara Raje told reporters after exercising her franchise at a pink voting booth in Rajasthan exclusively for women.

The BJP in Rajasthan has complained to the Election Commission after Yadav's outrageous comments on Friday.

"Give rest to Vasundhara. She looks too tired and has gained too much weight. Earlier she was slim. She is our Madhya Pradesh's daughter (Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai)," Sharad Yadav said on Thursday in Alwar while addressing a rally.

Hours later, the Bihar politician tried to defend himself saying it was a "joke". "It was a joke. I have known her for a long time. It was in no manner a derogatory remark. I didn't say it to hurt her. When I met her then also I told her that she is gaining weight," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Tags: vasundhara raje, sharad yadav, rajasthan assembly elections 2018, election commission of india
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

3

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

4

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

5

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham