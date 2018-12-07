The Asian Age | News

'Cut here to exit' written on 17-yr-old Nagpur girl's wrist who hanged self

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 2:04 pm IST

The girl's parents told police that she had a separate room to study and also spent a lot of time playing online games.

Police said the preliminary investigations have suggested the girl was depressed. (Representational Image)
Nagpur: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur early this week and police is probing if the act was a result of some online game she was playing, an official said on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was found hanging in her house around 7:30 pm in Nagpur on December 4, the official said.

The phrase "cut here to exit" was written with ink on her wrist, the official added.

Inspector Vijay Talware of Beltarodi police station said the deceased's parents have told police that she had a separate room to study and also spent a lot of time playing online games.

"We are trying to find out which games she used to play online and whether these were dangerous ones. We have sent her mobile phone to the forensic lab for analysis," Talware said.

He, however, added that preliminary investigations have also suggested the teenager was depressed.

He said the girl had secured good marks in her Class 12 exams, but had dropped a year to get into a college of her choice.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said.

