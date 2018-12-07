The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 07, 2018

India, All India

CM Yogi dividing Gods on caste lines, says Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 2:39 am IST

Mayawati also claimed that the government is trying to destroy all constitutional institutions that help the dalits.

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday hit out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and charged him with diving people and even Gods and Goddesses on caste lines.

In a statement issued on the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Ms  Mayawati said that for electoral gains some people had stooped so low as not to spare even Hindu Gods and the religious sentiments of the Hindus. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Lord Hanuman belonged to the Dalit community has become a matter of debate throughout the country. It has given rise to the demand that all Hanuman temples should be handed over the dalits and dalit priests should be appointed at Hanuman temples,” said Ms Mayawati.

“After dividing people on caste lines, such politicians are not even sparing Gods and Goddesses for their narrow political benefits,” she alleged.

Reacting to the statement, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had urged dalits to take over Hanuman Temples.

Ms Mayawati also claimed that the government is trying to destroy all constitutional institutions that help the dalits.

She said while the government claims that it will double the farmers' income by 2021, the farming community is worried about its immediate future.

