The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 05:24 AM IST

India, All India

Agusta case: UK seeks consular access to Christian Michel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 4:28 am IST

The controversial defence deal was cancelled by the previous UPA-2 government.

AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Christian Michel arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Christian Michel arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Britain has sought consular access from India to its national — alleged middleman — Christian Michel who was extradited on Tuesday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India in the Rs 3,546 crore AgustaWestland VVIP copter deal case.

“We have received a request from the UK high commission for consular access (to Christian Michel). The matter is being examined,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.   

The MEA spokesperson added, “As you are aware, the ministry of external affairs had received two requests from CBI and ED for the extradition of Christian Michel from the UAE. These requests were forwarded by our Mission to the UAE authorities.  After following due process and exhaustion of judicial process, Christian Michel was extradited to India. The matter is being handled by CBI. They have also issued a detailed press note in this regard. Any further queries in the matter may be addressed to the relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the British high commission went, “Our staff continue to support the family of a British man following his detention in the UAE. We are in contact with his family and the Emirati authorities regarding his case, and are urgently seeking information from the Indian authorities on his circumstances.”

The controversial defence deal was cancelled by the previous UPA-2 government.

Tags: christian michel, agustawestland vvip choppers deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

2

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

3

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

4

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

5

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham