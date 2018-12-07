Agusta case: UK seeks consular access to Christian Michel

The controversial defence deal was cancelled by the previous UPA-2 government.

New Delhi: Britain has sought consular access from India to its national — alleged middleman — Christian Michel who was extradited on Tuesday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India in the Rs 3,546 crore AgustaWestland VVIP copter deal case.

“We have received a request from the UK high commission for consular access (to Christian Michel). The matter is being examined,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

The MEA spokesperson added, “As you are aware, the ministry of external affairs had received two requests from CBI and ED for the extradition of Christian Michel from the UAE. These requests were forwarded by our Mission to the UAE authorities. After following due process and exhaustion of judicial process, Christian Michel was extradited to India. The matter is being handled by CBI. They have also issued a detailed press note in this regard. Any further queries in the matter may be addressed to the relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the British high commission went, “Our staff continue to support the family of a British man following his detention in the UAE. We are in contact with his family and the Emirati authorities regarding his case, and are urgently seeking information from the Indian authorities on his circumstances.”

