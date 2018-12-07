The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

India, All India

AgustaWestland: BJP and Congress spar over helping corrupt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 4:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 4:11 am IST

A Delhi court sent Mr Michel to five-day CBI custody.

Christian Michel James was questioned by the CBI through the night. (Photo: ANI)
 Christian Michel James was questioned by the CBI through the night. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress on Thursday sparred over the AgustaWestland kickbacks case with the BJP saying that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the deal, had connections with the Opposition party and the Congress countering the charge by saying that the saffron party provides shelter to scamsters and fraudsters.

Mr Michel’s extradition to India has rattled the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference, adding that the Congress’ decision to expel its counsel, Aijo K. Joseph, from the youth wing of the party, NSUI, was a “charade and drama”. He remains a lawyer for the accused as 10, Janpath wants to be in touch with Mr Michel, Mr Patra alleged.

Mr Joseph appeared for Mr Michel in a Delhi court on Wednesday. Besides him, the other two lawyers defending Mr Michel are also linked to the Congress, Mr Patra claimed. “It is a clever move by the party to ensure that Mr Michel is protected,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Hitting back, the Congress said it is a case of the “pot calling the kettle black.” Congress spokesperson Jairveer Shergill alleged that the BJP is a “one-stop shop which provides full service to fraudsters and scamsters.”

The Congress leader said that if the BJP is linking the Congress with Mr Michel on the basis of a lawyer, it should explain why finance minister Arun Jaitley’s family members were taking fees from PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, why law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was representing Subrata Roy of Sahara and why Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had given an affidavit in favour of Lalit Modi in London.

“The BJP should also come out with a suitable reply why Jaitley represented stock broker Ketan Parekh,” Mr Shergill said.

A Delhi court sent Mr Michel to five-day CBI custody on Wednesday. The 54-year-old UK national is among the alleged middlemen who brokered the chopper deal and paid bribes to officials and politicians to swing the contract in favour of AgustaWestland, the British arm of Italian firm Finmeccanica. The CBI has alleged that there was an estimated loss of approximately Rs 2,666 crore to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, and cancelled in January 2014.

Mr Michel’s extradition came six years after his alleged involvement in the purchase of VVIP helicopters first surfaced in 2012.

Tags: agustawestland, christian michel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

2

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

3

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

4

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

5

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham