Venkaiah Naidu rejects criticism on Sharad Yadav ouster

The Janata Dal (United) on its part said that the rebel leaders should have resigned from the Rajya Sabha on their own.

New Delhi: Rejecting criticism of his swift decision to disqualify rebel JD(U) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that Justice delayed is justice denied and such matters should never be left hanging.

On Wednesday “I passed an order on disqualification within three months and then I gave the strong opinion at the end saying such decisions should be decided in around three months because the disqualifications (plea) itself that have been filed, some of them are pending for Years”.

Addressing the 12th annual convention of Central Information Commission (CIC), he said some people are asking why the chairman has given the order just in three months.

“Justice delayed is (justice) denied”, he said asking the information commissioners to provide timely and correct” information to people.

The Janata Dal (United) on its part said that the rebel leaders should have resigned from the Rajya Sabha on their own.

Attacking Mr Yadav, the party claimed that it was the senior leader who had as the then JD(U) chief incited Jitan Ram Manjhi against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr Manjhi had rebelled against Mr Kumar after the JD(U) decided to bring the latter back to the top post.

Mr Yadav worked to destabilise Mr Kumar, JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha said. Mr Naidu’s decision has been questioned by the Left parties and Aam Aadmi Party.

While CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned the speed with which the plea was decided by Mr Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned Mr Yadav’s disqualification and termed it as illegal and a matter of political vendetta.