Unlike Narendrabhai, I am human: Rahul justifies mistake, jibes at Modi

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying that “unlike Narendrabhai” he was human and could err. Mr Gandhi tweeted, “For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all.” On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi had tweeted figures related to the price rise that had some factual inaccuracies. Promptly the tweet was deleted and a new one posted with corrections. In the meantime, the saffornite handles started pointing out errors in his tweet.

Continuing his series of asking one question a day to the Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi on Wednesday questioned Mr Modi over malnutrition in children in Gujarat. He tweeted: “Thirty-nine per cent of children suffering from malnutrition. Thirty-three out of every 1,000 infants die. Rising cost of treatment amid severe shortage of doctors. Handed over a government hospital in Bhuj to a ‘friend’ for 99 years. Is this the example of your healthcare management?”

Mr Gandhi is, meanwhile, all set to resume his campaign in Gujarat on Friday for the second phase, where voting will take place on December 14. The Congress has termed this campaign of asking a question a day as “22 saalon ka hisaab, Gujarat maange jawaab” (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule).

In his campaign, Mr Gandhi has hit out at the PM, charging him with making policies that benefit his “few industrial friends”. In its manifesto the Congress has promised to waive off all farm loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state. Reaching out to the fishermen’s community, the party has promised a special ministry to deal with fishermen’s issues. In his campaign, Mr Gandhi said the PM was focusing more on the Congress and him than outlining the future of Gujarat.

Interestingly, Mr Gandhi will not take his certificate of election as Congress president on December 11, the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Instead, Mr Gandhi will collect his certificate on December 14 along with his mother, incumbent Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mr Gandhi filed his nomination for the post of Congress president on December 4. After the scrutiny of nominations, Mr Gandhi was the only candidate left, and he will therefore be declared elected unopposed.