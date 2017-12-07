The Asian Age | News



India’s position on Palestine is independent, consistent, says MEA

Published : Dec 7, 2017, 11:44 am IST
US President Trump on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

Ownership of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, is one of the most contentious issues between Israel and the Palestinians. (Photo: AFP)
 Ownership of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, is one of the most contentious issues between Israel and the Palestinians. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Reacting to the United States' announcement, recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, India on Thursday said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.

"India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," he said responding to a query regarding India's position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

US President Donald Trump had on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

